Gregory Palamas: “Such is the extraordinary honour and all-surpassing glory of the Ever-Virgin”

“… the Archangel… flew down from on high, and God’s messages and salutations? reversed Adam and Eve’s condemnation, and healed the curse which was upon them, turning it into a blessing (cf. Lk. 1:28-38). For the King of all desired the secret beauty of the Ever-Virgin, as David foretold (cf. Ps. 45:11). He bowed the heavens and came down (cf. Ps. 18:9), and overshadowed her (cf. Lk. 1:35), rather, the power of the Most High came to dwell in her in His very person. He did not reveal His presence through darkness and fire, as He did to Moses (cf. Ex. 19:16, 18), nor through a tempest and cloud, as He did to Elijah (cf. I Kgs. 18:45), but the unveiled power of the Most High directly overshadowed the Virgin’s perfectly pure womb with nothing intervening, neither the air of earth or heaven, nor anything visible or invisible. For this was not overshadowing but pure union. Since anything that overshadows something else naturally gives it its own form and character, what came to pass in the Virgin’s womb was not just union but the formation, out of both the power of the Most High and her all-holy virgin womb, of the incarnate Word of God. The Word of God in the flesh made His abode in her, came forth from her, and appeared on earth and went about among men. He made our human nature divine, and bestowed on us, according to the holy Apostle, ‘things the angels desire to look into’ (I Pet. 1:12). Such is the extraordinary honour and all-surpassing glory of the Ever-Virgin, which defeats the mind and speech of all, however angelic they be.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

