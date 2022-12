Ephrem the Syrian: “This Lord of natures today was transformed contrary to His nature”

“This Lord of natures today was transformed contrary to His nature;

it is not too difficult for us to also overthrow our evil will.”

St. Ephrem the Syrian, Hymns of the Nativity, Hymn 1:97, pg. 74 in Ephrem the Syrian: Hymns (New York: Paulist Press, 1989).”



