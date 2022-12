Ephrem the Syrian: “He might open the way into Paradise”

“Blessed be the Merciful One, who saw the weapon by Paradise, that closed the way to the Tree of Life; and came and took a Body which could suffer, that with the Door, that was in His side, He might open the way into Paradise.”

Ephrem the Syrian, Hymns on the Nativity

