Gregory Palamas: “he did not fail to perceive God’s presence and His dispensation”

.

“Having been conceived with so many great promises, John the Forerunner was anointed as a prophet before being born and ? marvelous to relate! ? passed on this anointing to his mother (Lk. 1:41-45). Like Isaiah, he was clothed in the ‘garment of salvation’ and the ‘robe of righteousness’ (Isa. 61:10); like Elijah he anointed someone else to be a prophet in his place (cf. I Kgs. 19:16), and while still unborn he equaled and surpassed both prophets in their perfection, because he displayed these attributes in the presence of the Lord. Once an unborn babe’s members have been formed, it can move, but does not yet have a voice, as it is not yet living in air. When the Virgin, who was at that time carrying God within her, appeared, even though John was in the womb he did not fail to perceive God’s presence and His dispensation, but extolled it, declaring the divinity through his mother’s tongue (Lk. 1:42). He leapt and rejoiced within her as ? what a miracle! ? he received in the Holy Spirit the fullness of the age to come in his mother’s womb.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.