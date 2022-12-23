Cyril of Alexandria: “He humiliated Himself voluntarily, not as a result of any compulsion”

“…He is God who has become man, occupying, as it were, a middle position by an ineffable and indescribable union, since He has neither left the sphere of the truly divine nor has He entirely abandoned that of the human. For His ineffable generation from God the Father raises Him up, in that He is Word and Only-begotten, to the divine essence and to the glory that naturally accompanies it, while His self-emptying draws Him down somewhat to our world. Not that this self-emptying is sufficient to overwhelm by force, so to speak, Him who with the Father is king of the universe, for the Only-begotten is never forced against His will. Rather, it was of His own accord, out of love for us, that He accepted the self-emptying and persevered with it. That is to say, He humiliated Himself voluntarily, not as a result of any compulsion. For He would have been convicted of not having undergone the suffering of His humiliation willingly, if there had been anyone at all powerful enough to have had an advantage over Him to undergo this against His will. Therefore He humbled Himself willingly for our sake. For we ourselves would never have been called sons by grace and gods (cf. Ps. 82:6) if the Only-begotten had not undergone humiliation for us and on our behalf.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

