Elder Lawrence of Chernigov: “the abominable face of the Antichrist”

.

“The God-pleasing Holy Elder used to say, “Blessed, and thrice-blessed is the man who does not desire, and who will not see the abominable face of the Antichrist. He who sees him and hears his blasphemous words, his promises of all earthly treasures, he will be deceived and will go to meet him and bow down to him. He will perish together with him and will burn in the eternal fire.”

They asked the Elder, “How will all this come to pass?” The holy Elder said with tears, “In the holy place, the abomination of desolation will stand. And it will show the foul seducers of the world. And they will be deceiving the people who have fallen away from God, and will perform false miracles. And after them, the Antichrist will appear. And the whole world will see him at the same time.”

Then the fathers asked the Elder, “Where in the holy place? In the church?” The Venerable one answered, “Not in the church, but in every house. In the corner, where the holy icons now stand and hang, there will stand captivating devices which will delude the people. Many will say, ‘We need to watch and listen to the news.’ And behold, in the news the Antichrist will appear. He will mark his people with the seal, and he will hate Christians. The last persecutions of the Christian soul who will refuse to receive the mark of Satan will begin. A Christian will not be able to neither buy nor sell anything. But despair not, the Lord will not abandon His children. There is no need to fear.“

St. Lawrence of Chernigov, The Spiritual Counsels of the Blessed Elder Lawrence of Chernigov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.