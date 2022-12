Mark the Ascetic: “We must receive the one who curses us as a messenger from God”

“We must receive the one who curses us as a messenger from God, rebuking our hidden evil thoughts, so that we, seeing our thoughts with exactness, might correct ourselves. For we do not know how many hidden evils we have; Only a perfect man can understand all of his own shortcomings.”

St. Mark the Ascetic

