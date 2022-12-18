Skip to content

Silouan the Athonite: “If someone grieves you”

18 December 2022
“I ask you to try something. If someone grieves you, or dishonors you, or takes something of yours, then pray like this: “Lord, we are all your creatures. Pity your servants, and turn them to repentance,” and then you will perceptibly bear grace in your soul. Induce your heart to love your enemies, and the Lord, seeing your good will, shall help you in all things, and will Himself show you experience. But whoever thinks evil of his enemies does not have love for God and has not known God.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

Religious/Theological Reflections
