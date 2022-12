Theophan the Recluse: “all this will be only appearance”

“While the name of Christian will be heard everywhere, and everywhere churches and church oratories will be seen, all this will be only appearance, while within there is true apostasy”

St. Theophan the Recluse, commentary on the 2nd Epistle to the Thessalonians

