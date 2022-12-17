Ignatius Brianchaninov: “Our time is like the last”

.

“Our time is like the last. The salt is overwhelming. In the highest pastors of the Church there remains a weak, dark, confused, misunderstanding by the letter, killing the spiritual life in Christian society, destroying Christianity, which is a work, not a letter. It is hard to see to whom the sheep of Christ have been entrusted, or fallen into the hands of, to whom their leadership and salvation has been given! The wolves, clothed in sheep’s skin, are and are known by their works and fruits. But this is an assent of God. Let those who exist in Judea flee to the mountains!”

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov

