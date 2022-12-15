Archbishop Averky: “waiting for the Second Coming of the Christ is that spirit of the first Christianity”

.

“The true Christian must not think of the illusory anti-christian progress of our time, but of how better to prepare himself to meet the Lord as He comes to judge the living and the dead. With regard to this there is a direct command of the Lord.

“Watch…. Be ready” (Matt 24:42-44). Be like unto men that wait for their lord, when he will return from the wedding…. Blessed is that servant, whom his lord when he cometh shall find so doing”(Lk 12:36, 43).

And on the other hand: a bitter lot awaits him who lulls himself, saying: “My lord delayeth his coming”(Lk 12:45).

The spirit of constant waiting for the Second Coming of the Christ is that spirit of the first Christianity, which prayerfully called on the Lord: “Even so, come, Lord Jesus!” (Rev 22:20). And the opposite of that spirit is undoubtedly the spirit of the Antichrist, who strives by all means to draw Christians away from the thought of the Second Coming of Christ and the recompense that follows it. Those who submit to this spirit are courting danger – the danger of not recognizing the Antichrist when he comes, and the danger of falling into his nets. It is precisely this which is most terrible in the contemporary world, filled as it is with all manner of deceptions and ruses. The servants of the Antichrist, as the Lord warned, will try “to deceive, if possible, even the elect” (Matt 24:24).

This thought, however, should by no means subdue and depress us, but on the contrary – “Look up,” says the Lord Himself about it, “and raise your heads, for your deliverance draweth nigh” (Lk 21:28).

However evil and terrible the servants of the Antichrist, who so carefully prepare his coming, may be, and however terrible his coming may be, the Lord is more powerful than them all, Who, as we well know, “will kill the Antichrist with the spirit of His mouth, and will destroy the brightness of his coming” (II Thess 2:8).

For this faithfulness to our Lord we must struggle with all our strength, even if we have to give our life for it. A great reward, incomparable with anything earthly, awaits us for this. “Be thou faithful unto death,” says the Lord Himself, “and I will give thee a crown of life” (Rev 2:10).”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev)of Syracuse

SOURCE

