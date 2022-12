Ignatius Brianchaninov: “All the saints assiduously avoided distraction”

.

“All the saints assiduously avoided distraction. Constantly, or at the very least as often as possible, they concentrated their thoughts within themselves, paying attention to every movement of the mind and heart, directing these according to the commands of the Gospels.”

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov

