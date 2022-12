Isaac the Syrian: “Let there always be a preponderance of mercy with you”

“Let there always be a preponderance of mercy with you, even though you don’t feel such mercy in yourself, as God has for the world … A cruel and merciless heart is never purified. A merciful man is the doctor of his own soul, because as it were a by a strong wind from is heart he drives out the darkness of the passions.”

St. Isaac the Syrian

