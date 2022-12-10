Seraphim of Sarov: “The desire to create your own special Church on the basis of reason”

.

“Any desire to amend the rules and teachings of the Holy Church is heresy. The desire to create your own special Church on the basis of reason, is a departure from the ordinance of the Holy Spirit, and is a blasphemy against the Holy Spirit which will never be forgiven. This is what all those who fell away from unity have done and will do with the Holy Apostolic Church.

The Apostle Paul spoke about them: ‘These are false apostles, deceitful workers, making themselves appear as apostles of Christ. And it is no wonder! For Satan himself appears as an Angel of Light. Therefore, it is no great thing if his ministers also appear as ministers of righteousness, whose end will be according to their deeds.’ (2 Corinthians 11:13-15)”

St. Seraphim of Sarov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.