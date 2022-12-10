Skip to content

Philaret of Moscow: “The Church is holy, although there are sinners within her”

10 December 2022
“The Church is holy, although there are sinners within her. Those who sin, but who cleanse themselves with true repentance, do not keep the Church from being holy. But unrepentant sinners are cut off, whether visibly by Church authority, or invisible by the judgment of God, from the body of the Church. And so in this regard the Church remains holy.”

St. Philaret of Moscow, Catechesis

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
