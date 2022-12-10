Philaret of Moscow: “The Church is holy, although there are sinners within her”

“The Church is holy, although there are sinners within her. Those who sin, but who cleanse themselves with true repentance, do not keep the Church from being holy. But unrepentant sinners are cut off, whether visibly by Church authority, or invisible by the judgment of God, from the body of the Church. And so in this regard the Church remains holy.”

St. Philaret of Moscow, Catechesis

