Paisios: “They’re like feathers in the wind”

.

“…no one else is reacting. Who cares if people are trying to destroy the Church. They’ll tell you, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter!’ They’re like feathers in the wind, so long as they are comfortable. How can they possibly be comfortable? They’ll be made comfortable by Satan in the end.”

Saint Paisios of Mount Athos

.

.

.

.

.

.

.