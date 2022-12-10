More wolves presenting themselves as sheep

There are multi-billion dollar Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the U.S.State Department and some Roman Catholic universities that are providing lavish funding to a group of radical left ‘scholars,’ clerics, organizations and publications who are claiming to be ‘Orthodox’ but are in fact heretical. These wolves in sheep’s clothing are working hard to undermine the witness of Orthodox Church in the United States and in the rest of the West.

Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God, having struck down the ancient serpent and bound him in Tartarus by bonds of darkness, protect me from his snares. Through the prayers of our Most Holy Lady, the Theotokos and Ever-virgin Mary, of the holy Archangel Michael and all the Heavenly hosts, of the holy Prophet and Baptist John, of the holy Evangelist John the Theologian, of the holy Martyr Cyprian and the Martyr Justinia, of St. Nicholas the wonderworker, of St. Nikita of Novgorod, of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco, the wonderworker … and of all the saints, by the power of the life-giving Cross and by the intercession of my Guardian Angel, deliver me from evil spirits, from cunning people, from sorcery, curses, the evil eye, and from any slanders of the enemy. By Thine almighty power preserve me from evil, so that I, enlightened by Thy light, may safely reach the quiet anchorage of the Heavenly Kingdom and there eternally thank Thee, my Savior, together with Thine unoriginate Father and Thy Most Holy and Life-giving Spirit. Amen.

