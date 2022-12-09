Skip to content

N.T. Wright: “Though hard times are coming, God’s justice will prevail”

9 December 2022
You are in an intense war. What happens on earth is mirrored by what’s happening in heaven — that is, the spiritual realm. You are going to suffer terrible persecution, so get ready for it, and don’t give in. Jesus has already won the battle. Though hard times are coming, God’s justice will prevail. Do not be discouraged by the grim things you will live through, for the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, the Root of David has triumphed'” (Rev. 5:5).

N.T. Wright

