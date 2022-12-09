“Where is post-truth leading us?”

“We are our emotions so, if they do not inform us of the truth, what use are they? I believe our emotions, when informed by objective truth, are an “early warning system” for avoiding future trauma. This early warning system is what we call intuition or gut feeling.

When we experience the type of trauma that causes our brains to fixate on an event, I believe we are subconsciously informing our intuition about the truth of the event in order to avoid a similar trauma in the future. Should a similar situation arise in the future, our “gut feeling” will allow us to take quick action to avoid the same trauma from happening again. In other words, our intuition is an emotion-based defense mechanism that allows us to act quickly without thinking to avoid danger.

In contrast, a Post-Truth society deliberately stifles the development of intuition by avoiding emotional trauma altogether. Instead of emotions being informed by objective truth, those emotions become “our truth.” What better way is there to control people than through emotional manipulation after crippling their defensive intuition? However, this societal manipulation strategy can only work as long as “my truth” is not confronted with “the truth” and “my truthers” are insulated from emotional trauma.

What caused our society to reach this tipping point? I believe that objective truth is dying from a thousand little cuts and these cuts are a purposeful strategy to destroy our society and groom a population so it can be manipulated through feelings. I will mention a few below (I am sure the reader can come up with dozens more):

Participation Trophies (avoid the trauma of losing and starve the intuition of how to win)

Eliminate Traditional Roles (break down the nuclear family by eliminating mothers and fathers, the distinction between men and women)

Changing Definitions of Words (causing words to have no objective meaning, crippling our ability to communicate with each other rationally)

Toxic Masculinity (discourage boys from becoming men who know how to manage the risks needed to provide for and protect a family)

Teach children how to avoid trauma with trigger warnings and safe spaces (teaches children to avoid facts and data that would promote rational thought leading to objective truth and an informed intuition)

Censor Speech (so that “my truth” will not be confronted by “the truth”)

All these assaults on the truth are carefully planned and promoted by those who want to tear down our country to replace it with a new paradigm.

We ignore the truth at our peril.”

Joseph Gish, American Thinker

