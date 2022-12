Irenaeus of Lyons: “the door of life”

“One should not seek among others the truth that can be easily gotten from the Church. For in her, as in a rich treasury, the apostles have placed all that pertains to truth, so that everyone can drink this beverage of life. She is the door of life.”

St. Irenaeus of Lyons, Against Heresies

