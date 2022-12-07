Sergei Pravdolubov: “If you have the sinful habit of judging your neighbor”

.

“If you have the sinful habit of judging your neighbor, then whenever you judge someone make three prostrations that day with this prayer: “Save, O Lord, and have mercy on him (whom I have judged) and by his prayers, have mercy on me, a sinner.” Do this every time you judge someone. If you do this, God will see your sincerity and will deliver you from this sinful habit forever. And if you never judge anyone, then God will never judge you. In this way you will even receive salvation.”

Priest-confessor Sergei Pravdolubov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.