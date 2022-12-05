“While I breathe, I hope”

.

King Charles I of England ruled England, Scotland and Ireland from 1625 until his execution in 1649 when he was beheaded by the treasonous villain Oliver Cromwell.

During his imprisonment, awaiting execution, he wrote the latin phrase, “Dum spiro Spero” on a copy of The Faerie Queene, an epic poem by Edmund Spenser, which was one of the last books Charles I read before his murder. It is thought to have been his personal motto.

This phrase means “While I breathe, I hope”. A phrase that owes something to the Greek Poet Theocritus, and the Roman statesman Cicero. It expresses a refusal to quit until the very last breath.

.

.

In 1967 the poet Erin Belieu wrote a poem with the title, “Dum Spiro Spero”. It expresses the same resilient approach. She described her poem thus:

“This was written at the beginning of grieving a long relationship, and a family, that died from chronic dishonesty and unfaithfulness. We humans often try to keep our sentimental stories in place, knowing that when we finally let go of them, we’ll have to face the self-deceptions that allowed us to willingly participate in causing our own pain. That’s rock bottom, isn’t it? But I think the urge to make poems in our darkest moments is a very hopeful one. It’s a good life, if you don’t give in.”

.

.

Dum Spiro Spero





Come, Lord, and lift the fallen bird

Abandoned on the ground;

The soul bereft and longing so

To have the lost be found…



Before the movers came,

we found the sparrows’ nest



concealed inside the chive

plant on the patio.



And the bald chicks there

calling, unfledged, undone.



Love, the mean days collecting

scored us, and hourly



such years: we feel too much



assembling what our world

got wrong; black artery



of wires, branched hazard, rat

stinking in the beams. Wrong as



your mattress on the floor,

walls where the only stud



sinks into a metal grief.

Take this distance as you go,

Love, which is my faith, tedious,



steady, like scraping gum

from a shoe. Strong as a cobweb,



I give you this durable string.



Because I remember you:

who saves the sparrows;



the chicks calling and calling

and you who won’t forget them;



have seen the ghost who rents

your eyes dissolve when



your face turns to the light.



Today, I watched the other birds

who lived this winter



peppering our tulip tree. The buds’

tough seams begin to crack.



Ordinary. No sign to read, I know.

But while we breathe, we hope.

By Erin Belieu

.

.

.

.

.

.

.