“While I breathe, I hope”

5 December 2022
King Charles I of England ruled England, Scotland and Ireland  from 1625 until his execution in 1649 when he was beheaded by the treasonous villain Oliver Cromwell.

During his imprisonment, awaiting execution, he wrote the latin phrase, “Dum spiro Spero” on a copy of The Faerie Queene, an  epic poem by Edmund Spenser, which was one of the last books Charles I read before his murder. It is thought to have been his personal motto.

This phrase means “While I breathe, I hope”. A phrase that owes something to the Greek Poet Theocritus,  and the Roman statesman Cicero. It expresses a refusal to quit until the very last breath.

In 1967 the poet Erin Belieu wrote a poem with the title, “Dum Spiro Spero”. It expresses the same resilient approach. She described her poem thus:

“This was written at the beginning of grieving a long relationship, and a family, that died from chronic dishonesty and unfaithfulness. We humans often try to keep our sentimental stories in place, knowing that when we finally let go of them, we’ll have to face the self-deceptions that allowed us to willingly participate in causing our own pain. That’s rock bottom, isn’t it? But I think the urge to make poems in our darkest moments is a very hopeful one. It’s a good life, if you don’t give in.” 

Dum Spiro Spero


      Come, Lord, and lift the fallen bird
      Abandoned on the ground;
      The soul bereft and longing so
      To have the lost be found…     

Before the movers came,
we found the sparrows’ nest 

concealed inside the chive 
plant on the patio. 

And the bald chicks there 
calling, unfledged, undone.  

Love, the mean days collecting 
scored us, and hourly 

such years: we feel too much 

assembling what our world 
got wrong; black artery  

of wires, branched hazard, rat 
stinking in the beams. Wrong as 

your mattress on the floor,
walls where the only stud 

sinks into a metal grief.

Take this distance as you go, 
Love, which is my faith, tedious,

steady, like scraping gum 
from a shoe. Strong as a cobweb, 

I give you this durable string.

Because I remember you: 
who saves the sparrows; 

the chicks calling and calling 
and you who won’t forget them;

have seen the ghost who rents 
your eyes dissolve when 

your face turns to the light. 

Today, I watched the other birds 
who lived this winter

peppering our tulip tree. The buds’ 
tough seams begin to crack.

Ordinary. No sign to read, I know. 
But while we breathe, we hope.

By Erin Belieu

