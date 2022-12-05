“While I breathe, I hope”
King Charles I of England ruled England, Scotland and Ireland from 1625 until his execution in 1649 when he was beheaded by the treasonous villain Oliver Cromwell.
During his imprisonment, awaiting execution, he wrote the latin phrase, “Dum spiro Spero” on a copy of The Faerie Queene, an epic poem by Edmund Spenser, which was one of the last books Charles I read before his murder. It is thought to have been his personal motto.
This phrase means “While I breathe, I hope”. A phrase that owes something to the Greek Poet Theocritus, and the Roman statesman Cicero. It expresses a refusal to quit until the very last breath.
In 1967 the poet Erin Belieu wrote a poem with the title, “Dum Spiro Spero”. It expresses the same resilient approach. She described her poem thus:
“This was written at the beginning of grieving a long relationship, and a family, that died from chronic dishonesty and unfaithfulness. We humans often try to keep our sentimental stories in place, knowing that when we finally let go of them, we’ll have to face the self-deceptions that allowed us to willingly participate in causing our own pain. That’s rock bottom, isn’t it? But I think the urge to make poems in our darkest moments is a very hopeful one. It’s a good life, if you don’t give in.”
Dum Spiro Spero
Come, Lord, and lift the fallen bird
Abandoned on the ground;
The soul bereft and longing so
To have the lost be found…
Before the movers came,
we found the sparrows’ nest
concealed inside the chive
plant on the patio.
And the bald chicks there
calling, unfledged, undone.
Love, the mean days collecting
scored us, and hourly
such years: we feel too much
assembling what our world
got wrong; black artery
of wires, branched hazard, rat
stinking in the beams. Wrong as
your mattress on the floor,
walls where the only stud
sinks into a metal grief.
Take this distance as you go,
Love, which is my faith, tedious,
steady, like scraping gum
from a shoe. Strong as a cobweb,
I give you this durable string.
Because I remember you:
who saves the sparrows;
the chicks calling and calling
and you who won’t forget them;
have seen the ghost who rents
your eyes dissolve when
your face turns to the light.
Today, I watched the other birds
who lived this winter
peppering our tulip tree. The buds’
tough seams begin to crack.
Ordinary. No sign to read, I know.
But while we breathe, we hope.
By Erin Belieu
