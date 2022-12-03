No wonder why the Leftists love Zelensky so much.

.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he is seeking to ban all religions with ties to Russia under a new law. He claims the move is needed to “guarantee spiritual independence to Ukraine.”

The measure will target millions of Ukrainians who identify as Russian Orthodox.

During his nightly address on Thursday, Zelensky announced he was introducing legislation that would eliminate religious organizations affiliated with Russia from operating in Ukraine. He said this will make “it impossible for religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in the Russian Federation to operate in Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian leader said it was necessary to purge the church to preserve the country’s spiritual independence, adding “We will never allow anyone to build an empire inside the Ukrainian soul.” Zelensky denounced Ukrainians continuing to attend the parishes as failing to overcome ‘the temptation of evil.’”

Read more here.

More here.

.

Zelensky’s address announcing this stunning action..

.

Click on “CC” to get English subtitles.

.

.

Zelensky’s criminal government has banned dissenting news organizations, jailed opposition leaders, and now the Orthodox Church. But the United States, NATO, and the European Union are backing him because of “democracy”.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.