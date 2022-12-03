“Jesus, Gladness of my heart!”

Fr. Artemy Vladimirov says that many people are suffering through depression because the true source of joy is being consciously driven from their lives.

.

.

.

.

“So, the best cure for sorrow and distress, the Pushkin blues and melancholy, for despair, that sometimes snaps at our heels, is love and faith in Christ. Not the kind of faith which evil ones show (for they also believe and shake at His presence), but the faith which makes our heart thank God and which leaves a fair smile on our face. We are called to fulfill a fair covenant in our short, and for that reason so beautiful, life with prayer to God and love to people.

So, let us not forget the first words of Christ addressed to the Apostles and the Myrrh-bearing women right after rising from the dead:

‘Rejoice. And again I say, Rejoice’.

And that is why the akathist makes us think about the words:

‘Jesus, Gladness of my heart!’”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.