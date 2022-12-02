Skip to content

Peter of Cetinje: “if we are not reconciled to our enemies”

2 December 2022
“We all have to die, beloved brethren, and it will be hard for us if, while we are in this world, we do not love each other, if we are not reconciled to our enemies, whom we have offended, and if one has grieved another, if we do not forgive him. Then we will not have eternal blessedness in that world, and the heavenly Father will not forgive our sins.”

St. Peter of Cetinje, Letter to Radulovichs, 1805

