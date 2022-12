John Lukacs: “modern intellectuals do not believe themselves”

.

“There are innumerable instances suggesting that modern intellectuals do not believe themselves, that they don’t really believe what they say, that they say certain things only in order to assure themselves that they possess opinions and ideas that are different from those that are entertained by the common herd of men.”

John Lukacs, Hungarian-born American historian

.

.

.

.

.

.

.