John of the Ladder: “often even your eyes are deceived”

.

“A discerning man, when he eats grapes, takes only the ripe ones and leaves the sour. Thus also the discerning mind carefully marks the virtues which he sees in any person. A mindless man seeks out the vices and failings … Even if you see someone sin with your own eyes, do not judge; for often even your eyes are deceived.”

St. John of the Ladder

.

.

.

.

.

.

.