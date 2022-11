Theodore Dalrymple: “a man whose appetite is his law”

“The idea that freedom is merely the ability to act upon one’s whims is surely very thin and hardly begins to capture the complexities of human existence; a man whose appetite is his law strikes us not as liberated but enslaved.”

Theodore Dalrymple, Our Culture, What’s Left of It: The Mandarins and the Masses

