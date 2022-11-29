Jacques Ellul: “propaganda must constantly short-circuit all thought and decision”

.

“To be effective, propaganda must constantly short-circuit all thought and decision. It must operate on the individual at the level of the unconscious. He must not know that he is being shaped by outside forces…but some central core in him must be reached in order to release the mechanism in the unconscious which will provide the appropriate – and expected – action.”

Jacques Ellul, Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes

.

.

.

.

.

.

.