Skip to content

Jacques Ellul: “propaganda must constantly short-circuit all thought and decision”

29 November 2022
tags: ,

.

“To be effective, propaganda must constantly short-circuit all thought and decision. It must operate on the individual at the level of the unconscious. He must not know that he is being shaped by outside forces…but some central core in him must be reached in order to release the mechanism in the unconscious which will provide the appropriate – and expected – action.”

Jacques Ellul, Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: