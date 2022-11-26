Ignatius Brianchaninov: “the Gospel commandments and the Ten Commandments”

“The importance of the Old Testament for a person can be compared to a will, which usually has all kinds of detailed explanations about an inheritance, including facts, figures, and plans for buildings. The New Testament is the inheritance itself. Previously, everything was described on paper; now everything is given in actual fact.”

[…]

“What is the difference between the Gospel commandments and the Ten Commandments of the Old Testament? The latter did not allow fallen man to fall further into an unnatural state, but at the same time it did not have the power to raise man to the state of sinlessness in which he was created. The Ten Commandments preserved in the person the ability to later accept the Gospel commandments. The Gospel commandments raise us up to a sinlessness even higher than the one in which we were created—they make a person into the temple of the Living God. Having made him the temple of God, they keep him in this grace-filled, supernatural state.”

Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov

