Hierotheos of Nafpaktos: “Dreams are fantasies, and they relate to the passions existing within us”

“Dreams are fantasies, and they relate to the passions existing within us. From the images in these fantasies we can discern which passions we have.”

“It is noticeable that studying the writings of the holy Fathers crucifies the imagination, whereas reading impassioned writings, especially fiction, excites the imagination. The Fathers never concerned themselves with so-called Christian fiction, narrative tales and so on, because that sort of writing provokes fantasy. By contrast, even poetry written by the saints has an element of repentance and theoria of God. The poems of St Symeon the New Theologian contain a revelation of God. There is no trace in them of speculation or contamination with figments of the imagination.”

Hierotheos of Nafpaktos

