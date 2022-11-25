“Yet, they vote for their destroyers”

“In short, it seems that young Americans voted for the people who are ruining their lives.

It is the Left that is primarily responsible for the unprecedented levels of depression and despair among young people.

The Left deprived children of school for nearly two years—for no valid reason.

The Left ensured that young children not see anyone’s face outside their home for nearly two years—again, for no valid reason.

The Left frightens young people about their future—through its hysteria over global warming—in a way that no group ever before frightened young Americans.

The Left has destroyed the healthiest beliefs in a citizen’s life—especially in the life of a young citizen: Belief in God and belief in one’s country. God, religion, patriotism and the national flag have all become objects of mockery.

The Left lies to them about everything—from nonbinary genders to the founding of America to the extent of white racism in the country to opponents of the Left being fascists.

The Left works feverishly to prematurely sexualize children by talking about sex and the nihilistic falsehood of sex being “nonbinary” to children beginning in kindergarten.

The Left encourages taking children as young as 5 years old to observe and participate in “Drag Queen Story Hours”—featuring men dressed as women reading and dancing for them, often in a sexualized manner, and then having some of the children do the same.

The Left works feverishly to diminish the authority and stature of parents, the most important people in a young person’s life.

The Left has created the unprecedented explosion—not only in America, but in recorded history—of young people who think they are really a member of the opposite sex.

The Left corrupts young people’s ability to think clearly by suppressing common sense dissent. Everyone knows it is grossly unfair for a man to compete in women’s sports. But if a man says he is a woman, we are supposed to believe and to assert that it becomes fair. And any girl or woman who says it is unfair is threatened with expulsion from her team, the end of her chances for a sports scholarship to college and social ostracization.

Yet, they vote for their destroyers.”

Dennis Prager

