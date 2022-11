But, … I thought the ‘New World Order’ was just a crazy conspiracy theory?”

“Are you on the U.S. or the Chinese side? Because now, progressively, a lot of people would like to see that there are two orders in this world. This is a huge mistake, even for both the U.S. and China.”

“We need a single global order”

French President Emmanuel Macron

