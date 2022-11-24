Skip to content

Gennadius of Constantinople: “Seek the simplest in all things”

24 November 2022
“ Seek the simplest in all things, in food, clothing, without being ashamed of poverty. For a great part of the world lives in poverty. Do not say, “I am the son of a rich man. It is shameful for me to be in poverty.” Christ, your Heavenly Father, Who gave birth to you in the baptistery, is not in worldly riches. Rather he walked in poverty and had nowhere to lay His head.”

St. Gennadius of Constantinople, The Golden Chain

