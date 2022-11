Ron Paul: “When the Ukraine war hysteria finally dies down”

.

“When the Ukraine war hysteria finally dies down – as the Covid hysteria died down before it – it will become obvious to vastly more Americans what an absolute fiasco this whole thing has been. Hopefully Republicans will accelerate that process when they take the House in January. It cannot come too soon!”

Ron Paul

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.