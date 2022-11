Ignatius Brianchaninov: “Earthly wealth does not belong to us”

.

“Earthly wealth does not belong to us, as those who have never thought about this erroneously believe. Otherwise, it always and forever would remain in our possession. But it changes hands constantly, thereby proving that it is given only for us to watch over temporarily.”

Ignatius Brianchaninov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.