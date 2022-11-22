Skip to content

Hierotheos of Nafpaktos: “fantasy and imagination”

22 November 2022
tags:

“The more spiritually sick a person is, the more he is dominated by all kinds of fantasy and imagination. The healthier he is spiritually, the freer he is from fantasies and imaginings. Even what are referred to nowadays as psychological problems are produced and retained in our souls by fantasies. The more we are freed from their oppression, the more we are healed from various psychological problems. This is why St John Cassian the Roman writes that a sign that someone has acquired the virtue of holiness and chastity is that his soul pays no attention at all to imagination or fantasy, even when asleep.”

Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
