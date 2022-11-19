Skip to content

Seyyed Hossein Nasr: “the incredible wisdom of the Creator”

19 November 2022
“If evolutionism were to be rejected, the whole structure upon which the modern world is based would collapse and one would have to accept the incredible wisdom of the Creator in the creation of the multiplicity of life forms which we see on the surface of the earth and in the seas. This realization would also change the attitude that modern man has concerning the earlier periods of his own history, vis-a-vis other civilizations and also other forms of life. Consequently the theory of evolution continues to be taught in the West as a scientific fact rather than a theory and whoever opposes it is usually brushed off as religious obscurantist.”

Seyyed Hossein Nasr, A Young Muslim’s Guide to the Modern World

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
