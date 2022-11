Hilaire Belloc: “the faith that I have held and hold”

“Steep are the seas and savaging and cold

In broken waters terrible to try;

And vast against the winter night the wold,

And harbourless for any sail to lie.

But you shall lead me to the lights, and I

Shall hymn you in a harbour story told.

This is the faith that I have held and hold,

And this is that in which I mean to die.”

Hilaire Belloc

