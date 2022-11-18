Nikon Vorobiev: “relate to people as a doctor to the sick”

“Don’t retreat from the Lord until He has forgiven you and granted you peace of soul. Peace of soul is a sign of forgiveness from the Lord.

Preserve peace with yourself, and then with others.

It’s better to ruin business but keep peace with others. Don’t forget it.

Try to live with everyone so that they depart from you comforted and thanking the Lord for you.

Sins against our neighbors weigh very heavily on our conscience. The Lord forgives such sins only when we have ourselves made peace with our neighbors.

In my opinion, we should relate to people as a doctor to the sick. We are all sick with every illness—it’s just that one is more obvious in one man, and another in another.

There, that is in a hospital, they don’t berate someone who is sick in his lungs, heart, or stomach. They don’t say: “Oh, you blind scoundrel, sick in your eyes!” And similarly we must not abuse one another for spiritual illnesses, but endure and pity one another: Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ—says the apostle.“

Abbot Nikon Vorobiev

