“just one facet of the left’s war on objective reality”

.

“And it’s all futile. You shouldn’t trust election results, not just because of ballot-stuffing, but because the kind of democracy practiced in the present day has no meaning except as an expression of how the masses can be controlled by our oligarchs. The “people” who vote are not citizens in any meaningful sense. Their relationship to the composition of the government is not like anything that has existed before. They are more dependent on the government than any group of people has ever been, not only on material or psychic but on spiritual grounds. They are functionaries of the liberal superstructure.”

Richard Greenhorn, Substack

