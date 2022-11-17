Skip to content

“few Americans understand the devastatingly destructive role their country plays”

17 November 2022
tags: , , , , , , , ,
The Fall of Babylon, by John Martin

.

“When American voters cast their ballots last week, foreign policy was probably not at the top of their list of concerns. Misinformed by mainstream media to the point of virtual cognitive impairment, few Americans understand the devastatingly destructive role their country plays on the world stage. So there is something symbolically apropos about the spectacle of clueless Pennsylvania voters sending a cognitively-impaired senator to Washington to serve under a cognitively-impaired president, while a subset of those voters elected a dead man to state office.”

Kevin Barrett, Substack

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: