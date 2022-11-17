“few Americans understand the devastatingly destructive role their country plays”

The Fall of Babylon, by John Martin

“When American voters cast their ballots last week, foreign policy was probably not at the top of their list of concerns. Misinformed by mainstream media to the point of virtual cognitive impairment, few Americans understand the devastatingly destructive role their country plays on the world stage. So there is something symbolically apropos about the spectacle of clueless Pennsylvania voters sending a cognitively-impaired senator to Washington to serve under a cognitively-impaired president, while a subset of those voters elected a dead man to state office.”

Kevin Barrett, Substack

