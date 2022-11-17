Douglas MacGregor: “What lies in the future [for the Ukraine]”

I have posted a lot of items that have to do with the ongoing war in the Ukraine. you might wonder why I am doing that on a blog that you might have come to expect to be primarily about more spiritual matters. Let me explain some of my reasons.

The mainstream media in the west has been telling fantastic lies about what is really going on in the Ukraine. Our political leaders have been telling fantastic lies about what is really going on in the Ukraine. Many Americans are clinging to attitudes toward Russia that were formed during the Cold War. But today’s Russia is not the same as the Soviet Union. And today’s U.S. is not the same country that we were when Reagan was president. The war in the Ukraine is, in my view, a confrontation between the Globalist American Empire, which exhibits the spirit of the Antichrist, on the one side, and on the other side an explicitly Orthodox Christian nation, albeit with some human shortcomings, that is resisting incorporation into that satanic empire. This war is, among other things, a spiritual struggle.

Perhaps you think that I am completely in error, and perhaps I am. But I don’t think so. I don’t think so the least bit.



Douglas MacGregor is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, and decorated combat veteran, who has been articulating a perspective on the war in the Ukraine that is well reasoned and sensible.

(I have tried fixing the video so that is starts from the beginning but it is not cooperating with me. If you want to see that entire video you’ll need to back it up.)

