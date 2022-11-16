Skip to content

Theophan the Recluse: “the root of all sin is self-love”

16 November 2022
“the root of all sin is self-love. From self-love proceed pride, mercenariness, love of pleasure; and from these proceed all other passions, eight of which are considered to be chief, while the rest are without number. Every sinner has all the passions—some in deed, others in embryo—because everyone who sins conducts his affairs with self-love, the seed of all passions or sinful inclinations.”

Saint Theophan the Recluse, The Path To Salvation

