Makarios of Egypt: “for this reason they were shut out”

“The five watchful virgins who bore in the vessels of their hearts the oil that was not inherent in their nature – for it is the grace of the Holy Spirit – were able to enter with the bridegroom into the bridal-chamber. But the other foolish and sinful virgins, who remained fixed in their own nature, did not practice watchfulness, nor did they think it important to receive this oil of joyfulness in their hearts, for they still walked according to the flesh. On the contrary, in their negligence, slothfulness and self-righteousness, they were as though asleep, and for this reason they were shut out from the bridal-chamber of the kingdom (cf. Mt. 25:1-13).”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia

