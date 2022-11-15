Skip to content

Irenaeus of Lyons: “the unction itself with which He is anointed”

15 November 2022
“in the name of Christ is implied, He who anoints, He that is anointed, and the unction itself with which He is anointed. And it is the Father who anoints, but the Son who is anointed by the Spirit, who is the unction, as the word declares by Isaiah, ‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, because He has anointed Me,’ (Is. 61:1) ? pointing out both the anointing Father, the anointed Son, and the unction, which is the Spirit.”

St. Irenaeus of Lyons

