Ignatius Brianchaninov: “The light of Christ’s teaching”

“The light of Christ’s teaching is heavy and intolerable for the sons of the world. They run from it into their dark, soundless pits—into distraction, into various earthly pastimes, into carnal pleasures. There, in their moral darkness, they live their earthly life with no spiritual, eternal goals.”

St.Ignatius Brianchaninov, The Field

