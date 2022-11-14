Dionysius: “God is called great”

.

“God is called great because of that characteristic greatness of His which gives of itself to everything great, is poured out on all greatness and indeed reaches far beyond it. His greatness takes in all space, surpasses all number, moves far beyond infinity in its abundance, in the overflowing of its great works and in the gifts welling up from it. These are gifts which however widely they are shared by all remain nevertheless undiminished and possess the same super-fullness. They are not lessened by being partaken. Indeed, they pour out all the more generously. This greatness is infinite, with neither quantity nor number, and it reaches a flood as a result of the absolute transcendent outpouring of incomprehensible grandeur.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite (Pseudo-Dionysius), The Divine Names

.

.

.

.

.

.

.