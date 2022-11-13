John Climacus: “Grace comes immediately to meet some of those who strive”

.

“Grace comes immediately to meet some of those who strive, giving them assurance of the earnest of their inheritance (cf. Eph. 1:14), letting them taste the promised prizes, as if stretching out a loving hand to welcome them and anointing them for further struggles. With others, however, grace waits for the end of the struggle, and prepares for them the crown of patience as well. As one of the God-bearing Fathers says, ‘Some receive holy rewards before their labours, some during labours, and some when they depart”

St. John Climacus

.

.

.

.

.

.

.