Cyril of Alexandria: “unless the beauty of the image of the man of heaven is imprinted upon us”

“…the Son gives what belongs properly to Him alone and exists by nature within Him as a right, setting it out in common, as if making the matter an image of the loving kindness inherent within and of His love for the world. There was no other way for us who have borne the image of the man of dust to escape corruption, unless the beauty of the image of the man of heaven is imprinted upon us through our having been called to sonship (cf. I Cor. 15:49). For having become partakers of Him through the Spirit (cf. Heb. 3:14; 6:4), we were sealed into likeness to Him and mount up to the archetypal form of the image, in accordance with which divine Scripture says we were also made (cf. Gen. 1:27). For scarcely do we thus recover the ancient beauty of our nature, than we become superior to the evils that arose from the Fall.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria, Commentary on John

